MASSPorts initiative launched to shape autonomous shipping

MASSPorts, an initiative to collaborate on the development of autonomous ships, has been launched yesterday by representatives from flag, coastal and port authorities from China, Denmark, Finland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, South Korea and Singapore.

MASSPorts is a network formed by like-minded states and organisations to address the challenges and achieve the alignment of standards for the trials and operation of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) in ports.

The network’s objectives are to develop detailed guidelines and conditions for MASS trials in port, establish common terminology, form and standards of communication, ship reporting and data exchange to enhance inter-operability of systems across different ports, and facilitate port-to-port MASS trials.

“Autonomous navigation is an important part of our plans to be a future-ready port. We see MASS having the potential to enhance navigational safety and increase productivity. We are glad to work with like-minded international partners who are aligned in shaping the future of the international shipping,” said Quah Ley Hoon, chief executive of the Maritime and Port Au