Masumoto Shipping orders kamsarmax pair at NACKS

June 10th, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo 0 comments

Japanese owner Masumoto Shipping has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) for the construction of up to two 82,000 dwt kamsarmax bulk carriers.

Shipbroking house Intermodal reported that the contract is made up of firm order for one vessel and an option for another. Delivery is scheduled in 2021.

The contract value is not disclosed. VesselsValue shows the price of a 82,000 dwt bulk carrier is now around $26m.

Akashi-based Masumoto Shipping operates a fleet of 10 vessels comprising of three bulk carriers, four tankers and three car carriers. The company also has one bulkers and three tankers on order.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

