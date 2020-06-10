Masumoto Shipping orders kamsarmax pair at NACKS

Japanese owner Masumoto Shipping has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) for the construction of up to two 82,000 dwt kamsarmax bulk carriers.

Shipbroking house Intermodal reported that the contract is made up of firm order for one vessel and an option for another. Delivery is scheduled in 2021.

The contract value is not disclosed. VesselsValue shows the price of a 82,000 dwt bulk carrier is now around $26m.

Akashi-based Masumoto Shipping operates a fleet of 10 vessels comprising of three bulk carriers, four tankers and three car carriers. The company also has one bulkers and three tankers on order.