Matson fills in gap for NZ exporters

Sam Chambers October 6, 2021
Looking to fill a gap in the market, US carrier Matson has started a direct shuttle service between Shanghai and Auckland in New Zealand.

The service, called China Auckland Express (CAX), is using two Matson-owned vessels, the 707 teu Kamokuiki and the 516 teu Papa Mau, according to Alphaliner. Sailings are provided about every 2.5 weeks.

Last week Splash reported Taiwanese carrier TS Lines had launched a dedicated liner service between China and New Zealand.

As an export-oriented nation, New Zealand has been strongly impacted by the global shipping challenges. An extreme shortage of liner calls to New Zealand in recent months has prompted talk among exporters of the need to create a national shipping line.

