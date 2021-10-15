AmericasOffshoreRenewablesShipyards

Mayflower Wind orders hybrid electric CTV

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarOctober 15, 2021
0 12 1 minute read
Mayflower Wind

Mayflower Wind, a 50/50 joint venture between Shell New Energies US LLC and Ocean Winds that is developing an offshore wind lease area off the US Northeast coast, has signed an agreement with Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding/Duclos Corporation of Somerset, Massachusetts for the specification, design and manufacture of a Jones Act-compliant, hybrid battery diesel electric crew-transfer vessel (CTV).

The design of the CTV utilizes technologies that will provide significant fuel savings and emissions reductions, including the use of lithium-Ion battery energy storage to create a hybrid vessel that will be a bridge to full electrification.

The agreement will proceed if Mayflower is awarded a contract under the latest Massachusetts procurement for offshore wind.

Other partners in the project include: Incat Crowther to design the vessel; the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to provide design review and classification; BAR Technologies to enhance the design with its foil optimized stability system, as well as its advanced computational fluid dynamics modelling and simulation; and Corvus to supply its onboard battery energy storage solution.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarOctober 15, 2021
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button