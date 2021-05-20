McAsphalt orders bitumen carrier at Wuhu Shipyard

AmericasGreater ChinaShipyardsTankers

Adis Ajdin May 20, 2021
China’s Wuhu Shipyard has secured an order from Canada’s McAsphalt Marine Transportation for the construcion of one 11,700 cu m bitumen carrier.

The 140 m vessel is designed by Sweden’s FKAB and classed by Bureau Veritas. It will be equipped with LNG/LBG propulsion systems as well as a battery power pack.

The vessel will be used to support the company’s asphalt trades in the Great Lakes region in Canada.

Earlier this year, Wuhu also secured an order from Continental Bitumen to build two 21,500 dwt asphalt carriers, designed by FKAB.

