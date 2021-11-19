AmericasOffshore

McDermott awarded another contract for Ichthys

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 19, 2021
McDermott

Houston-headquartered McDermott has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project after completing FEED services for a booster compression module for the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG development.

This is the third contract McDermott has been awarded for the project after successfully completing FEED services and converting contracts to EPCI.

McDermott’s EPC scope involves a booster compression module that will extend the production from the gas reservoir to the Ichthys Explorer central processing facility, located off the northwest coast of Western Australia. McDermott is currently undertaking umbilicals, risers and flowlines as part of an expansion of the existing offshore facilities.

The work will be executed from McDermott’s bases in Perth, Kuala Lumpur and Chennai. Fabrication will be completed at McDermott’s yard in Batam.

