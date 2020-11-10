McDermott awarded FEED contract for Ichthys

Houston-headquartered McDermott International has been awarded a front end engineering and design (FEED) contract for the INPEX-operated Ichthys Liquified Natural Gas Field Development.

The award is for a booster compression module, and includes an option for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the project. The booster compression module will be added to the Ichthys LNG offshore central processing facility, off Western Australia.

Ian Prescott, McDermott’s senior vice president, Asia Pacific, commented: “This award illustrates McDermott’s continuing expertise in complex offshore EPCI. Our work to date demonstrates our qualifications to deliver smart solutions in challenging environments—and to the highest safety and technical standards.”

The FEED has already commenced, and engineering will be completed in McDermott’s Asia Pacific headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.