McDermott awarded FEED extension for semi-submersible FPU

Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 11, 2020
McDermott International has been awarded a contract by BHP to perform the preliminary front-end engineering design (pre-FEED) extension phase for a floating production unit (FPU) that could be installed at the Trion field off the coastline near the US/Mexico border.

McDermott was awarded the contract for pre-FEED services for the Trion FPU in March and its scope includes engineering tasks related to the configuration, sizing and preliminary analysis of the FPU, including topsides, hull, risers and mooring.

McDermott will work in partnership with Houston Offshore Engineering and Wood.

“We look forward to building on our strong relationship with BHP and Pemex with this latest contract award for the next phase in the Trion Project for the Semi-Submersible FPU. We will work with the project to further develop the execution plan for Trion in order to optimize the design and pre-FEED scope for them,” said Mark Coscio, senior vice president for McDermott’s North, Central and South America region.

