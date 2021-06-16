McDermott awarded Gulf of Mexico subsea contract by BHP

Houston-headquartered McDermott has been selected by Australian resources giant BHP to carry out a marine installation campaign for the Shenzi subsea multiphase pumping project in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract includes project management, design and fabrication of subsea equipment, transport and installation as well as pre-commissioning services and other necessary testing and surveys.

Engineering, procurement and project management services will be led by McDermott’s Houston engineering group. McDermott’s 2009-built flex-lay vessel North Ocean 102 will be used for transport and installation.

The project will start immediately and is expected to be finalised in the summer of 2022.

McDermott is currently providing the front-end engineering design of a semisub floating production unit for the Trion project in the Gulf of Mexico, another BHP project, in partnership with Pemex.