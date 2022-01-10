McDermott awarded Scarborough FPU contract by Woodside

Houston-based McDermott has been awarded a contract by Woodside for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) services for the Scarborough Project floating production unit (FPU) offshore Western Australia.

The integrated scope, which follows successful front-end engineering design (FEED), also includes the design, fabrication, integration, transportation and installation of the hull and topsides.

“McDermott brings the engineering and execution expertise to deliver integrated deepwater subsea projects and offshore FPUs to the highest standards,” said Samik Mukherjee, executive vice president and COO. “After a long engagement on the project, the collaborative execution model with Woodside—from pre-FEED through to EPCIC—de-risks execution. Further, the facilities incorporate energy efficiency in design to reduce Scarborough’s offshore emissions.”

The topside, which will be approximately 30,000 tons, will be fabricated by McDermott’s joint venture fabrication yard, Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan, in China. The project scope includes a battery energy storage system to reduce emissions on the topsides and support Woodside’s net emissions reduction targets. Engineering expertise will be leveraged from McDermott’s Kuala Lumpur and Gurgaon offices, with McDermott’s subsea team in Perth supporting transport, installation, hook up and commissioning activities.

The FPU processes natural gas, which includes gas separation, dehydration and compression as well as mono ethylene glycol regeneration and produced-water handling. Designed for a production capacity of up to 1.8bn scf per day, the topside will be connected to the semi-submersible hull and pre-commissioned prior to transportation and installation in a water depth of 950 m, approximately 400 km offshore Western Australia. The FPU will be capable of being remotely operated and minimally staffed during normal production operations.