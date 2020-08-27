AmericasAsiaOffshore

McDermott awarded subsea gas pipeline project in Vietnam

August 27, 2020
Offshore engineering firm McDermott International has been awarded a contract by Delta Offshore Energy for front-end engineering design (FEED) services for a subsea gas pipeline connecting an offshore regassification platform to a power plant in Bac Lieu Province, Vietnam.

McDermott has also been awarded the pre-engineering geotechnical and geophysical survey services related to the project.

“This award illustrates the confidence Delta Offshore Energy and its partners have in McDermott’s ability to deliver a turn-key EPCI solution for the subsea gas pipeline FEED scope for its Sisyphus project,” said Mark Coscio, senior VP for North, Central and South America at McDermott. “We look forward to expanding our partnership and achieving a successful outcome.”

McDermott says the FEED contract is likely to be converted into an EPCI contract in the first quarter of 2021.

