McDermott awarded Trion FPU contract by BHP

Houston-headquartered McDermott International has been selected by BHP, in partnership with Pemex, to provide the front-end engineering design of a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) for the Trion Project in the Gulf of Mexico.

The scope of the contract includes engineering tasks related to the configuration, sizing and analysis of the FPU, including topsides, hull, risers and mooring.

The FPU will be located in the Trion Field, around 180km off the Mexican coastline.

“We look forward to being a partner with BHP and Pemex in the establishment of the first deepwater oil field development project in Mexico,” said Mark Coscio, senior VP for McDermott’s North, Central and South America region.