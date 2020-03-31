Home Region Americas McDermott awarded Trion FPU contract by BHP March 31st, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Offshore

Houston-headquartered McDermott International has been awarded a contract by BHP in Mexico to provide pre-front-end engineering design (pre-FEED) services for a floating production unit that will be installed in the Trion field, located around 180 km off the Mexican coast.

The pre-FEED scope includes engineering tasks related to the configuration, sizing and preliminary analysis of the FPU, including topsides, hull, risers and mooring.

McDermott will work in partnership with Houston Offshore Engineering and Wood, with McDermott leading engineering services and HOE and Wood providing engineering for the hull and topsides.

The contract will commence immediately and completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

McDermott defines the contract as sizeable, which puts the value somewhere between $1m and $50m.