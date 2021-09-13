McDermott awarded Whale subsea pipeline project in Gulf of Mexico

Houston-headquartered McDermott has secured a contract to provide engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services for the Whale development in Alaminos Canyon in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The contract includes 50 km of pipeline and approximately 15 km of umbilical to connect five drill centers to a new offshore platform. The project will commence immediately and is expected to be completed in 2024.

Engineering, procurement and project management services will be led by McDermott’s team in Houston. McDermott’s North Ocean 102 will install the umbilical and the ultra-deepwater installation vessel Amazon will transport and install the rigid pipelines.

“This contract, which will take place in a water depth of more than 9,000 feet, is a massive opportunity to demonstrate how the Amazon, with its industry-leading pipelay capabilities, is redefining what is possible within ultra-deepwater construction,” said Samik Mukherjee, executive VP and chief operating officer. “We are also looking forward to bringing the Amazon into the Gulf of Mexico, especially as we use this opportunity to continue our long track record of successful project execution.”

The Whale development is owned and operated by Shell 60% and Chevron 40%. The field is located beneath more than 2438 m of water, some 322 km southwest of Houston, and is currently scheduled to begin production in 2024.