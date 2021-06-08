McDermott CEO David Dickson steps down

McDermott International announced that its chief executive officer, David Dickson, has decided to resign, effective immediately.

Dickson was president and CEO of the Houston-based offshore engineering firm from December 2013.

Under Dickson, McDermott emerged from bankruptcy in June 2020, shedding $4.6bn of debt and with more than $2.9bn in credit and loans.

Lee McIntire, an independent director on the McDermott board of directors, will assume the responsibilities of interim CEO effective immediately.

“I have admired McDermott’s project execution and customer focus for years and was pleased to join the Board last year. I have confidence in the organization and am committed to staying focused on safety, efficiency, the environment, and our customers,” said McIntire, who joined McDermott’s board in July 2020.

McIntire most recently served as CEO of Terrapower from August 2015 to October 2018 and was previously chairman, CEO and president of engineering services firm CH2M HILL.