McDermott lands its largest ever renewables project with Tennet 

McDermott said it had won its largest ever renewable energy contract from Dutch-German transmission grid operator TenneT for the BorWin6 980 MW high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) project, located 190 km offshore Germany.

Through a consortium with Global Energy Interconnection Research Institute (GEIRI) and C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (C-EPRI), McDermott will provide engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) services for offshore and onshore converter stations, while GEIRI and C-EPRI will focus on electrical engineering.

The engineering and project management for the offshore topside module and jacket as well as the onshore converter station will be executed from McDermott’s HVDC center of excellence in The Hague, with support from its Chennai and Gurgaon offices. The fabrication of the topside is planned to be executed by the Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan fabrication facility (pictured) in Qingdao, China, and the jacket by McDermott’s Batam fabrication yard in Indonesia. According to Tennet, construction of the topside is expected to start in mid-2023. Construction of the jacket in Batam will also start at the end of 2023, with installation most likely in mid-2026.

“This major EPCIC award elevates our growing energy transition portfolio and signifies our expansion into the thriving offshore wind market, further strengthening our global ambitions in the renewables sector,” said Samik Mukherjee, McDermott’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

BorWin6 is the last offshore grid connection system to be implemented by TenneT in the German North Sea with 320 kV technology. The technological leap to 525 kV and a transmission capacity of 2 GW will be implemented in future projects. BorWin6 is scheduled to go into operation in 2027.