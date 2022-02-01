McDermott names new president and CEO

Houston-based offshore engineering firm McDermott has appointed Michael McKelvy as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

McKelvy will take over from Lee McIntire, who has been serving as interim CEO since June 2021. McIntire will continue as a member of McDermott’s board of directors.

“Michael joins McDermott at a pivotal time for the company as significant contract wins reflect increasing demand for McDermott’s diversified and integrated solutions,” said Nils Larsen, chairman of McDermott’s board of directors. “His track record of international leadership and award-winning engineering, procurement and construction expertise will guide McDermott’s talented global workforce as the momentum builds.”

McKelvy has spent more than three decades working in the engineering and construction industry. He previously led Gilbane Building Company as president and CEO since 2014. Prior to joining Gilbane, McKelvy spent 26 years at CH2M Hill, where he held multiple leadership positions. He will also serve as a member of McDermott’s board of directors.