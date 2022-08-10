AmericasMiddle EastOffshore

McDermott secures more work in Qatar

QatarEnergy

Houston-headquartered McDermott International has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract by QatarEnergy for the North Field South (NFS) project.

The scope of the contract comprises developing FEED studies for offshore and onshore pipelines, cables, and associated facilities. The project will be managed from the McDermott Doha office with support from Chennai.

The new contract is in addition to the awards received by McDermott this year for the NFS jackets and topsides and pipelines for the North Field expansion project (NFXP).  

The NFS infrastructure is part of the NFXP development and is designed to supply feed gas for two additional LNG trains and help increase total LNG production in the State of Qatar from the current 77 mtpa to 126 mtpa.

“McDermott is one of the most experienced engineering and construction firms serving the LNG market and has delivered more than 30 LNG Pre-FEED and FEED projects over the past ten years,” said Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s senior vice president, offshore Middle East. 

