McDermott secures offshore engineering contract from Qatargas

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 7, 2021
McDermott International has announced that it has been awarded a contract from Qatargas to deliver front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for Qatar Petroleum’s North Field South (NFS) project.

The contract scope includes the replication of five offshore wellhead platforms, with work to commence from McDermott’s Doha office immediately.

“For more than 30 years, McDermott has executed projects in Qatar’s North Field, and we will leverage our experience and local resources to successfully deliver this project,” said Tareq Kawash, McDermott senior vice president, Europe, Middle East and Africa. 

“As oil and gas field development continues in the region, we are poised to build on this initial work to further support Qatargas as they progress the subsequent phases of the NFS project,” Kawash added.

Earlier this week, McDermott secured $560m in new capital via a series of transactions secured through commitments from certain existing lenders and shareholders.

