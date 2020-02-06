Home Region Americas McDermott secures Trinidad contract from BHP February 6th, 2020 Jason Jiang Americas, Offshore

Houston-based offshore engineering giant McDermott International has been awarded a major contract by BHP to provide subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines, transportation and installation, pre-commissioning of one jacket and topsides for the Ruby Project, offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

McDermott is going to deploy its derrick lay vessel DLV 2000 to transport and install the flowlines and platform.

“The combination of heavy lift and pipelay capabilities of McDermott’s Derrick Lay Vessel (DLV) 2000 are best suited for this project as it can efficiently transport and install both the flowlines and platform,” said Mark Coscio, McDermott’s senior vice president of North, Central and South America.

The project will begin immediately with completion projected in August.

McDermott filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January as part of its debt restructuring.