McDermott wins FEED contract for Qatar’s largest offshore oil field

Houston-headquartered McDermott International has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract by North Oil Company (NOC) for the Ruya development, previously referred to as Al-Shaheen Phase 3-Batch 1, located offshore Qatar.

The contract is said to be one the largest FEED projects undertaken in McDermott’s history and follows the successful completion of the pre-FEED study.

“This is a strategic contract for our offshore business in Qatar and a game-changer for McDermott as it represents the largest offshore FEED we have ever received in the Middle East,” said Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s senior vice president, for offshore in the Middle East. “As was the case for the Pre-FEED with NOC, work will be led from our highly skilled Doha operating center and will be supported by our Chennai engineering office.”

The scope of the contract comprises developing FEED studies and deliverables suitable for an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) project. This includes creating technical output data, providing EPCIC schedule and cost estimates, and developing an early work plan for the brownfield scope with necessary site surveys. McDermott noted the scope also ensures that new greenfield facilities design and brownfield modifications comply with applicable rules and regulations.

Al-Shaheen oil field is located in Qatari waters 80 km north of Ras Laffan with facilities consisting of 33 platforms and more than 300 wells. It is Qatar’s largest offshore oil field and comprises 45% of the country’s oil production.