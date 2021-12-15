Meadway flips handy for sizeable profit

Costas Dellaportas, the owner of Meadway Shipping, is driving home for Christmas with a smile. Multiple brokers report that the six-ship strong Greek bulker owner has timed the market well. Reports indicate that he flipped his last handysize bulker, selling the 29,000 dwt, Imabari-built Targa to European buyers for $14.1m. The 2009-built bulker was snapped up in May for $8.5m from Japanese interests. The sale leaves Meadway with six other bulkers ranging in size from 56,000 to 82,000 dwt.

Another outfit in the money is Hong Kong-based Han Yang Shipping. This company is reported selling its only ship, the 53,000 dwt vintage bulker Xiang Hua. Brokers note that the 2003-built ship fetched $11m. VesselsValue’s fleet register shows that Han Yang paid Eagle Bulk Shipping $5.4m for the ship in September last year.