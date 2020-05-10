Medcare Shipping snaps up handysize tanker from Unicorn Shipping

May 11th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Greek shipping company Medcare Shipping, headed by Vincenzo Morfini, has grown its fleet to five vessels with the acquisition of a 10-year-old handysize tanker.

Clarksons reports that Grindrod’s Unicorn Shipping has sold 2010-built MR1 product tanker Rhino, with its special survey due in August, for $15.25m to clients of Medcare.

The sale comes after the company offloaded the older sister vessel Inyala for $14.5m last month.

Medcare Shipping currently owns a fleet of two handysize tankers and two supramax dry bulkers.

Nicola Capuzzo

Nicola is a highly qualified journalist focused on transport economics, logistics and shipping with broad experience in both online and printed media. Specialties: shipping, ship finance, banking, commodities and port economics. He regularly interviews Europe's top shipowner executives for Maritime CEO magazine.

