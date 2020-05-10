Home Sector Tankers Medcare Shipping snaps up handysize tanker from Unicorn Shipping May 11th, 2020 Nicola Capuzzo Europe, Tankers

Greek shipping company Medcare Shipping, headed by Vincenzo Morfini, has grown its fleet to five vessels with the acquisition of a 10-year-old handysize tanker.

Clarksons reports that Grindrod’s Unicorn Shipping has sold 2010-built MR1 product tanker Rhino , with its special survey due in August, for $15.25m to clients of Medcare.

The sale comes after the company offloaded the older sister vessel Inyala for $14.5m last month.

Medcare Shipping currently owns a fleet of two handysize tankers and two supramax dry bulkers.