Medcare Shipping snaps up handysize tanker from Unicorn Shipping
Greek shipping company Medcare Shipping, headed by Vincenzo Morfini, has grown its fleet to five vessels with the acquisition of a 10-year-old handysize tanker.
Clarksons reports that Grindrod’s Unicorn Shipping has sold 2010-built MR1 product tanker Rhino, with its special survey due in August, for $15.25m to clients of Medcare.
The sale comes after the company offloaded the older sister vessel Inyala for $14.5m last month.
Medcare Shipping currently owns a fleet of two handysize tankers and two supramax dry bulkers.
