EnvironmentEuropeOperationsRegulatory

Mediterranean moves a step closer to becoming an ECA

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 23, 2022
0 63 1 minute read

Countries within the European Union along with Mediterranean littoral states have come together to lodge an official proposal with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to make the Mediterranean an emission control area (ECA) for sulphur oxides.

Long discussed, the official bid now is likely to fast track the process with the Mediterranean joining the likes of the Baltic and the North Sea as ECAs.

The document submitted to the IMO claims to demonstrate the need to prevent, reduce and control emissions of sulphur oxides and particulate matter from ships.

“The adoption of the proposed Med SOX ECA will result in significant reductions in ambient levels of air pollution in the Mediterranean Sea, as a whole, and in the Mediterranean coastal States, which will achieve substantial benefits to human health and the environment,” the 117-page document states.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 23, 2022
0 63 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button