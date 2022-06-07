Mediterranean on track to become world’s next ECA

The Mediterranean looks like it will follow the likes of the Baltic and the North Sea with the creation of a new emissions control area (ECA) after deliberations on day one at the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) at the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Ships entering the Mediterranean would be required to burn fuel with a sulphur limit of just 0.1%, compared to the international norm of 0.5%. A date for the creation of the world’s newest ECA could be revealed later this week.

Tuesday sees discussion turn to emissions, the topic that will garner the most headlines from this week’s MEPC gathering with member states due to discuss carbon levies among a host of proposals.

Kitack Lim, the IMO’s secretary-general, in his opening speech yesterday, said that it was of “utmost importance” that IMO continues to deliver “concrete” progress in transitioning international shipping from fossil fuels to low and zero-carbon alternatives.

Member states will discuss the further development of a basket of candidate mid-term measures integrating both technical and carbon pricing elements.