AsiaDry Cargo

Meghna bags another ultramax

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowApril 27, 2022
0 71 Less than a minute

One of Bangladesh’s most prominent shipping companies, Meghna Group, is back in the headlines. For the second time in a row, Splash understands it has added a modern ultramax. This time it tapped Denmark´s Navigare Capital for a six-year-old Imabari-built bulker, the 61,000 dwt Navigare Bacca, tabling around $32m for the ship. The vessel will be Meghna’s fourth modern ultramax. Last year Meghna laid down the winning bid for two similar aged Japanese-built ships.

The Bangladeshi conglomerate has two shipowning arms, Mercantile Shipping Lines and United Shipping Lines. It also has its own yard and in total employs some 35,000 people.

Tags
Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowApril 27, 2022
0 71 Less than a minute
Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button