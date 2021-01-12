Meghna orders ultramax quartet at Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding

Bangladesh’s Meghna Group has placed an order at Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding, the joint venture between China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Japan’s Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding, for the construction of four 66,000 dwt ultramax bulkers.

The vessels will adopt Mitsui E&S’s Neo 66 design and delivery of the vessels are scheduled in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023.

Meghna is one of the largest Bangladeshi industrial conglomerates. The group has two shipping subsidiaries, Mercantile Shipping Lines and United Shipping Lines.