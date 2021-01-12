AsiaDry CargoGreater ChinaShipyards

Meghna orders ultramax quartet at Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 12, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

Bangladesh’s Meghna Group has placed an order at Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding, the joint venture between China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Japan’s Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding, for the construction of four 66,000 dwt ultramax bulkers.

The vessels will adopt Mitsui E&S’s Neo 66 design and delivery of the vessels are scheduled in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023.

Meghna is one of the largest Bangladeshi industrial conglomerates. The group has two shipping subsidiaries, Mercantile Shipping Lines and United Shipping Lines.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 12, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button