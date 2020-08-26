Meghna plays hardball, bags bargain ultramax

In February brokers reported that the 2019 Oshima-built 62,500 dwt ultramax bulker Adventure III had been sold by 26-ship strong Oslo Bulk to Bangladesh’s Meghna for $26.3m. This deal failed to materializse as agreed and now the same ship is reported sold again for $2m less, according to multiple sales registers.

This marks the second deal between Oslo Bulk and Meghna. Last year Meghna Marine, one of Meghna Group’s many shipping arms, added the 2018-built sister ship, Adventure II, a bulker that has since been renamed Meghna Adventure and reflagged to the local flag. The ship joined another seven supramaxes in the Meghna Marine fleet.

Meghna Group is a diverse conglomerate with other interests in commodities, food, aviation and real estate.