Meghna plays hardball, bags bargain ultramax

Hans Thaulow Hans Thaulow August 26, 2020
In February brokers reported that the 2019 Oshima-built 62,500 dwt ultramax bulker Adventure III had been sold by 26-ship strong Oslo Bulk to Bangladesh’s Meghna for $26.3m. This deal failed to materializse as agreed and now the same ship is reported sold again for $2m less, according to multiple sales registers.

This marks the second deal between Oslo Bulk and Meghna. Last year Meghna Marine, one of Meghna Group’s many shipping arms, added the 2018-built sister ship, Adventure II, a bulker that has since been renamed Meghna Adventure and reflagged to the local flag. The ship joined another seven supramaxes in the Meghna Marine fleet.

Meghna Group is a diverse conglomerate with other interests in commodities, food, aviation and real estate.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

