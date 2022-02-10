Melina Travlos becomes first woman president of Union of Greek Shipowners

The Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) has elected its first female president in its 106-year history.

Melina Travlos, who runs vehicle carrier owner and operator Neptune Lines as well as a dry bulk outfit, Neptune Dry Management, will succeed outgoing president Theodore Veniamis, who has been at the helm for 13 years.

Travlos has been the union’s board member for 15 years and is currently one of the two secretaries. In total, 30 board members were elected from 42 candidates for a three-year term. Michael D Chandris and Antonios Thomas Lemos were elected vice presidents.

The news comes just over two months after the German Shipowners’ Association (VDR) appointed Gaby Bornheim as the first female president since the association’s founding in 1907.

Neptune Lines was founded by Travlos’ father, Nikos, in 1975, and today operates a fleet of 18 pure car and truck carrier vessels. She also founded Neptune Dry five years ago, which has a fleet of five bulkers.