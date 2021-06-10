MEPC 76 gets underway

Shipping’s green path through the 2020s is set to be debated in the coming seven days at the 76th gathering of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), convened virtually by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

IMO secretary-general Kitack Lim will open discussions this morning in what is widely seen as crunch meetings to speed up shipping’s decarbonisation agenda.

The MEPC will consider, with a view to adoption draft amendments to MARPOL Annex VI including the energy efficiency existing ship index (EEXI) and the carbon intensity indicator (CII).

The MEPC will also discuss a number of submissions on how to progress the next stages of IMO’s work to cut GHG emissions from ships, leading to the revision of the initial GHG strategy in 2023 with some form of a carbon tax likely to form much of the debate in the coming days.

A law to ban the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil (HFO) in Arctic waters is also likely to be enacted, which will then come into effect in 2024.

Splash will be bringing readers regular updates with the key takeaways from the summit.