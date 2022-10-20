Mercedes-Benz eyes offshore wind power from 2027

Mercedes-Benz is looking to cover a quarter of its electricity needs in Germany with offshore wind power starting in 2027.

The Stuttgart-based carmaker recently penned a deal with a major European energy supplier for an offshore wind farm that will be built in the Baltic Sea.

The carmaker, which has set a goal of covering 70% of its energy demand with renewables by 2030, also announced plans to build a wind farm at its Papenburg test track in northern Germany. The new wind farm is expected to generate over 100 MW output by 2025, amounting to over 15% of Mercedes-Benz’s annual electricity usage in Germany.

“Those two projects alone, in the mid to long term, will cover 40% of our electricity needs,” local media quoted CEO Ola Kallenius.

The move comes as large corporations are looking to reduce their heavy dependence on Russian gas. Mercedes earlier said it would reduce its gas consumption in heat and power plants by more than 50% this year.