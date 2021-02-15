Merchant fleet hits 100,000-ship milestone

This month the global merchant fleet of vessels above 100 gt have reached the 100,000-ship milestone for the first time, according to data from Clarksons Research.

Across 100,001 ships in total, the average size of a vessel is 21,355 dwt, and the average age is 21.7 years.

The estimated total value of the world fleet is $976bn across 2.1bn dwt and 1.4bn gt. Asian owners account for 46% of the deadweight, with European owners controlling 30% of the fleet.

Shipping crossed the 70,000 mark in February 2006, 15 years ago almost to the day. The average vessel size has increased by 57% since then.