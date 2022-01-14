AmericasBunkering

Methanol fuel product launched

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 14, 2022
WasteFuel, a Californian company which can boast Maersk among its investors, has launched its new shipping fuel. WasteFuel Marine’s initial product will be biomethanol for containerships.

WasteFuel said it aims for its marine fuels to reduce CO2 emissions by 95% and nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional fuels.

“Methanol has exceptional appeal as a renewable fuel – it can use existing logistics infrastructure, works with proven engine designs and has a lower production cost relative to other renewable fuels. Our production process optimises well established production methods to capture and use greenhouse gases found in our waste streams to produce a safe and highly versatile product to tackle the challenge of decarbonising logistics,” said Mario De La Ossa, president of WasteFuel.

Maersk has ordered a series of groundbreaking methanol-fuelled boxships over the past year with other shipping lines also looking at the fuel for future orders.

