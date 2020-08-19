AmericasPorts and Logistics

Mexico’s president seeks to take back control of Veracruz port

Sam Chambers August 19, 2020
Mexico’s president yesterday sought to revoke a “100-year” concession for the port of Veracruz in the Gulf of Mexico.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador questioned how it was possible that a company had secured such a long hold on the rights for the key gateway port during a daily press briefing.

“Obviously, we need to see about getting this concession revoked,” he said.

A document later posted on Twitter by Lopez Obrador showed the concession was held by API Veracruz, the state-run port administrator created in 1993 by former president Carlos Salinas.

Hutchison Ports ICAVE, part of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings, handles container operations at the port.

Hutchison Ports has a strong Mexican foothold in its global portfolio, with four facilities across the nation.

