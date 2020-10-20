Michalopoulos appointed CEO of Performance Shipping

Andreas Michalopoulos has been appointed CEO of Performance Shipping, stepping up from his role of deputy CEO and CFO.

Michalopoulos takes over from his father-in-law Symeon Palios, who will remain chairman of the tanker owning company. Michalopoulos was appointed deputy CEO in November 2019 with a view to taking over from Palios.

Additionally, Anthony Argyropoulos has been appointed chief financial officer.

Commenting on the changes, Palios said: “Today’s announcement of changes to the Company’s senior management reflects the continuation of our process of establishing a fully independent tanker company. Over the past ten years, Mr. Michalopoulos has demonstrated his leadership capabilities as a member of senior management. Mr. Argyropoulos brings decades of experience in global shipping finance and capital markets that is well known within the industry. I have every confidence that together, Mr. Michalopoulos and Mr. Argyropoulos are uniquely qualified to work side by side with this Board to continue to grow Performance Shipping and create shareholder value.”

Performance Shipping, formerly Diana Containerships, owns a fleet of four aframax tankers after making a move to turn the company from a containership owner to a tanker owner in June 2019.