Michelin launches inflatable wing sails

French tyre manufacturer Michelin has rolled out an innovative solution designed to boost the decarbonisation of shipping.

The Wing Sail Mobility (WISAMO) project is an automated, telescopic, inflatable wing sail system that can be fitted on both merchant ships and pleasure crafts. The system is the product of a collaborative venture between Michelin and two Swiss inventors.

The inflatable wing sail design enables a ship to reduce its fuel consumption by up to 20% depending on the type of vessel, its route or prevailing weather conditions.

According to Michelin, these wing sails are specially suitable for ro-ro ships, bulk carriers and oil and gas tankers, and can be fitted as original equipment on newbuilds or retrofitted on in-service vessels.

The WISAMO system will first be fitted on a merchant ship in 2022, when Michelin expects it to go into production following completion of the trial phase.

Michelin is also taking action to reduce the environmental impact of its supply chain. In addition to this commitment, the company has signed a deal with French start-up Neoline to transport 50% of its tires on a pilot line from Halifax in Canada to Saint-Nazaire in France by 2023.