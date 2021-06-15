Miclyn awarded contracts for Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area

Singapore-headquartered OSV owner Miclyn Express Offshore has won contracts for two sister vessels to work at a gas field in the Malaysia Thailand Joint Development Area (MTJDA).

The 2008-built Miclyn Emperor and Miclyn Empress will perform supply vessel operations for three years and two years, respectively.

The work scope includes towing and anchoring jobs, providing cargo transportation to and from supply bases to offshore locations, and assisting in production or drilling operations as necessary.

In addition, the vessels will provide accommodation support for project personnel, aiding in the supply and inter-platform transfer of personnel, materials and consumables.

Miclyn secured the deal through its local joint venture company. Financial details have not been disclosed.