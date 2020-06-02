Home Sector Offshore Miclyn Express Offshore awarded long-term charters for 14 crew boats in Thailand June 2nd, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Offshore

Singapore-headquartered OSV owner Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO) has announced that 14 of its crew boats have been contracted on long-term charter in Thailand.

The contracts are for 1,095 days, commencing in May 2020.

MEO only said the contract was with a leading E&P company, however in the past it has been very active working with Chevron. The company has 26 vessels based in Thailand according to the website of Uniwise Offshore, a joint venture between MEO and local player Unithai Group.

“We would like to congratulate our Thai team for the excellent work done and upholding client confidence,” MEO said on social media.