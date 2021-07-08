Miclyn Express Offshore awarded long-term charters in the Middle East

Singapore-based OSV owner Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO) has won a five-year contract for three fast crew boats in the Middle East.

The contract is for the execution of a long-term charter for the vessels Express 94, Express 77, and Express 69 with a long-term client through 2026, with options to extend to 2028.

MEO said that all three vessels have been modified to perform various utility/supply vessel services and to transport personnel and other various support activities offshore required for the performance of this contract.

The company currently operates 29 crew boats, two workboats, five AHT, two AHTS, and one accommodation work barge in the Middle East.