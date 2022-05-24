Miclyn Express Offshore expands fleet with five new crew boats

Singapore-based offshore vessel owner Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO) is pressing ahead with its fleet rejuvenation programme having placed an order at compatriot Penguin Shipyard for five new executive crew boats.

The vessels are based on Penguin’s proprietary Flex-42X and Flex-40X designs and are set to deliver between 2023 and 2024. MEO said the Flex crew boats are designed as multi-role crew change vessels, capable of executing a variety of missions, including offshore crew change, security and escort, search and rescue, firefighting and medivac.

The latest order will increase MEO’s crew boat fleet size to over sixty-five units, deployed in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, affirming the group’s status as the region’s largest crew boat operator.