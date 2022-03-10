Miclyn Express Offshore seals fresh deal for AHTS fleet in Thailand

Singapore-headquartered OSV owner Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO) and its local joint venture, Uniwise Offshore, have been awarded a three-year contract by a leading exploration and production (E&P) company in Thailand for five anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS).

The five AHTS, MEO Monarch 1, MEO Monarch 2, Uniwise Advantage, Uniwise Adventure, and Miclyn Emperor, will be supporting the oil & gas company’s exploration or production programs starting in the first quarter of this year.

Miclyn Endurance has also recently joined the Thailand fleet earlier this year for a two-year contract.

MEO Group and Uniwise Offshore served this client for over 20 years. Established in 1999, the joint venture between MEO and Unithai Group now manages over 30 vessels in Thailand.