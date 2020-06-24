AsiaOffshore

Miclyn Express Offshore secures contract extensions in Brunei

Singapore-based offshore vessel operator Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO) has secured a three-year long term contract extension for four crew boats and a short-term extension for a single crew boat from an international oil and gas company to support offshore operations in Brunei. 

“We thank our client for their continued trust and confidence in us since 2014. Despite the current challenging world business environment, we look forward to continuing to deliver the highest standards of operational and safety performance for the contract extension period,” MEO said in a release.

MEO has been operating in Brunei since 2013 in a local shore-based facility located in Kuala Belait. The company currently operates a fleet of around 80 offshore vessels.

