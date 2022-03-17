AmericasTech

Microsoft invests in Nautilus Labs

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 17, 2022
Maritime artificial intelligence firm Nautilus Labs yesterday announced $34m in Series B funding.

Microsoft played a leading role, with M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, and the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund co-investing for the first time. This round brings Nautilus’s total raised capital to over $48m. The company, best known for its voyage optimisation developments, will use the investment to develop and deploy new product capabilities that support client goals to drive decarbonisation while maximising profits, attract fresh tech talent, and open and expand new offices in key shipping hubs worldwide.

“Microsoft is committed to accelerating global progress towards a more sustainable future and supporting our partners to deliver outcomes that go beyond exceptional financial returns to drive catalytic environmental and social impact. That’s why M12 and the Climate Innovation Fund are co-investing for the first time in Nautilus, a business that can be both high-growth and deliver on significant decarbonisation targets at scale,” said Mark Kroese, general manager, sustainability solutions at Microsoft.

