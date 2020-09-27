AmericasMiddle EastOffshore

Milaha and Schlumberger to build well stimulation vessel as part of new cooperation agreement

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles September 28, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute
Schlumberger

Qatar maritime and logistics firm Milaha has signed a formal cooperation agreement with US oilfield services firm Schlumberger.

The agreement is designed to support value building projects and will drive Tawteen initiatives, which aim to localise the energy sector’s supply chain and create local investment opportunities. The Tawteen program is led by Qatar Petroleum.

The agreement between Milaha and Schlumberger is for a period of five years, and will include a Qatar-owned, flagged and operated oil well stimulation vessel. Pre-engineering has already begun.

“The resulting Qatar-owned value chain will be a joint service that enhances the expertise of a global multinational service firm like Schlumberger as well as the leading Qatar-based multi-disciplined local service company like Milaha,” the Qatari company said.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close