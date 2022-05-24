ContainersGasMiddle EastTankers

Milaha CEO quits

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 24, 2022
Qatar Navigation Company (Milaha) has announced the resignation of the company’s president and CEO, Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, in order to pursue other duties. Al-Mannai had headed up the company for the past seven years, a period of time that saw Milaha expand geographically a great deal.

Mohammed Abdulla Swidan, executive vice president of Milaha Offshore and Marine Services, has been appointed as interim president and CEO at the state-run maritime conglomerate.

