Minesto floats 120 MW Faroe Islands tidal power scheme

Marine energy developer Minesto has launched a detailed plan for large-scale build-out of tidal energy arrays in the Faroe Islands with a total capacity of 120 MW. The plan includes four new verified sites that could supply 40% of the island’s growing electricity consumption, enabling the Faroe Islands to reach its policy goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Together with utility company SEV, Minesto has presented the plan to a wide range of policy and local community stakeholders – including the Prime Minister and Minister of Environment, Industry and Trade.

The large-scale build-out plan sets out a stepwise installation of tidal kite arrays, each with 20-40MW installed capacity, at four verified locations. In addition to Minesto’s existing grid-connected site in Vestmannasund, the company points out Hestfjord, Leirviksfjord, Skopunarfjord and Svinoyarfjord as ideal arrays.

In 2022, the first step is to expand the existing grid-connected site in Vestmannasund, establishing a mini array with three systems at a total installed capacity of 1.4 MW. The second step, planning and permitting ongoing, is a 10 MW array in Hestfjord, with direct electricity distribution to the nearby capital Torshavn. After that further build-out of Hestfjord will follow, as well as stepwise build-out of Leirviksfjord, Skopunarfjord and Svinoyarfjord. In total, this makes it possible to deliver a cost-effective path to 100% renewable energy by 2030, Minesto said.