Greater ChinaOffshoreOffshore Wind

MingYang secures first European offshore wind contract

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 26, 2021
0 67 Less than a minute
MingYang

Chinese wind turbine manufacturer MingYang Smart Energy has been awarded a contract by Renexia to supply wind turbines for the first offshore wind project located in the Apulia Region of Italy in the Mediterranean Sea.

Under the contract, MingYang will deliver ten wind turbines with a 25-year full operations and maintenance service contract.

MingYang said the project is a key milestone for the company to enter the European offshore wind market.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the summer of this year with the project getting commissioned by the end of the year.

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 26, 2021
0 67 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button