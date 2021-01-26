MingYang secures first European offshore wind contract

Chinese wind turbine manufacturer MingYang Smart Energy has been awarded a contract by Renexia to supply wind turbines for the first offshore wind project located in the Apulia Region of Italy in the Mediterranean Sea.

Under the contract, MingYang will deliver ten wind turbines with a 25-year full operations and maintenance service contract.

MingYang said the project is a key milestone for the company to enter the European offshore wind market.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the summer of this year with the project getting commissioned by the end of the year.