Minoa Marine emerges as buyer of popular MOL bulk carrier

June 17th, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Minoa Marine has emerged as the highest bidder from last week’s most popular bulker sale, adding its second post-panamax. 
 
The seller, Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), got $8.35m for the 15-year-old 88,200 dwt JP Magenta
 
Athens-based Minoa Marine has timed the market well, taking over a ship at a time when the Baltic Dry Index has passed the 1,000-point mark for the first time this year. 
 
Six-ship strong Minoa Marine has been around for a handful of years and has until now been a pure panamax sized player focusing on vintage units. Minoa Marine has big ambitions and aims to grow gradually but steadily to manage a fleet of up to ten vessels, both dry and tankers.
Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

