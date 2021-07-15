Minship merges with Auerbach

Two German shipping companies are merging. Bulk operator Minship Shipmanagement and MPP specialist Auerbach Schifffahrt are joining forces from August 1 in the latest chapter of German maritime consolidation.

Minship’s CEO, Matthias Ruttmann, has been a shareholder and board member at Auerbach since its inception a decade ago.

The new setup will provide full service for a combined fleet of 26 bulk and MPP vessels and will continue to operate from two locations in Bavaria and Hamburg.

The new company will operate with a two-brand, one team strategy under the names Auerbach Marine and Minmarine. All commercial activities will continue to be handled by Minship, Minchart and Auerbach Schifffahrt.

Lucius Bunk, the founder of Auerbach Schifffahrt, commented: “Following years of gradual organic growth we are delighted to have found the perfect partner to expand our operational business. Since inception we consider growth to be an imperative to maintain the necessary competitive edge and assure consistent top-quality service in an ever more regulated and complex environment.”