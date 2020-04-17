Home Sector Bunkering Minship trials biofuel on bulker April 17th, 2020 Jason Jiang Bunkering, Europe

German shipping company Minship has started a trial of biofuel on 2009-built handy bulker Trudy after the vessel bunkered GoodFuels’ sustainable biofuel oil at the Port of Rotterdam.

The vessel will burn only biofuel in the main engine for the next eight to 10 days and the company will closely monitor the performance of the ship.

Minship believes the adoption of biofuel is a huge step forwards for the company and its customers to reach their CO2 reduction goals, and it has planned additional trials on further vessels with a view to making biofuel a real alternative for their managed fleet to reduce its carbon footprint.

“Following more than a year of preparations between multiple stakeholders, including ship owners, fuel suppliers, flag states, insurance companies and manufacturers, the initiation of this trial, led by subsidiary organization Minmarine, has only been possible through the vision and support of GoodFuels,” said Minship Shipmanagement managing director Markus Hiltl.

“This trial is a significant landmark for Minship as it will allow us to demonstrate that the use of available green, alternative fuels can make shipping less dependent on fossil fuels right now,” Hiltl added.